WEATHER ALERT Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Frigid Weekend Arrives With Record Cold Possible

By Pamela Gardner
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Local TV, Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) – The mercury keeps dropping in the thermometer as arctic air funnels into New England Friday night.

Saturday morning lows will be in record territory in a lot of communities.

Boston’s forecast low is 21, which would be a new record low for the date. The current number to beat is 24 degrees, set in 1901. Worcester will get close to the record low of 14 degrees, maybe tying it.

blogrecordlow2 Frigid Weekend Arrives With Record Cold Possible

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Even the Cape & islands will be below freezing. The growing season will come to an end there Saturday morning. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning.

blogwarning Frigid Weekend Arrives With Record Cold Possible

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Wind chill temperatures will be dangerously cold overnight, feeling more like the single digits or near zero. This is brutal cold, so if you will be outdoors make sure your skin is covered to avoid frostbite.

The wind gusts of 20-30 mph overnight, will lower to a northwest breeze of 10-15 mph tomorrow.

bloghourbyhour Frigid Weekend Arrives With Record Cold Possible

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Saturday afternoon will not give us much of a warm up, though we will have some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  It will be so cold that we may get another record for minimum high temperature. The record in Boston is 38 set in 1987.  The record in Worcester is 28 set in 1987.

blogrecordlow Frigid Weekend Arrives With Record Cold Possible

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Saturday night we will fall into the 20s … not quite as cold! Then milder air returns for Sunday as highs will reach the mid 40s, but still below the average high of 53.  Stay warm!

