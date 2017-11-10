Louis C.K. Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘These Stories Are True’

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Comedian Louis C.K. is acknowledging that multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against him are true.

On Thursday, a New York Times report cited five women who said the entertainer either masturbated in front of them, asked them to do so, or did so over the phone.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said in a statement released Friday. “I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

Related: Louis C.K Sexual Misconduct Allegations Don’t Surprise Some Comedians

C.K. is a graduate of Newton North High School. The Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” is known for his candid, warts-and-all personal humor, which also involves bodily fluids and sex.

Following the Times report, the distributor of C.K.’s upcoming movie “I Love You, Daddy” said the film will not be released.

C.K. says he’s brought pain to his friends and family, and regrets the impact on everyone who has worked on projects with him.

“I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen,” he said.

Read C.K.’s full statement here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)