WATCH: Edelman, Amendola Train With Pro Wrestlers In Mexico City

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola traveled to Mexico City over the summer. Part of their trip involved a visit to a training center for pro wrestling, which is known simply as “lucha libre” in their homeland.

Check out a video preview of the wrestling portion of Edelman and Amendola’s trip, via Edelman’s Twitter account. They practice some complex moves with some seasoned wrestlers, masks and all. Edelman even channels his inner Ric Flair and cuts a little promo.

The moves they performed, however, will probably make Bill Belichick cringe:

these luchadores dudes… they don’t mess around #NFLMexico 🇲🇽 🤼‍♂️💪 watch the full doc this tuesday on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Evq1vQ7xij — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 10, 2017

The full special will air next Tuesday on the NFL Network. A video at NFL.com previews more of their trip to Mexico, where they also learned how to cook ceviche and went for a hot air balloon ride, among other experiences with Mexican customs and traditions.

The Patriots travel to Mexico City to play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 19. Edelman, of course, is out for the season with a torn ACL – but Amendola is currently one of three healthy receivers on the Patriots as they head to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday night.

