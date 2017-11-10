WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Red Sox Reportedly Had ‘Preliminary’ Talks With Marlins About Giancarlo Stanton

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, MLB Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) – Are the Red Sox positioning themselves for a major offseason splash? According to one report they’re at least considering it.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Friday night that the Red Sox are among the teams who have had “preliminary communication” with the Marlins about a possible trade for Miami Marlins star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Morosi reported that the Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies have checked in with the Marlins.

According to Morosi, trade talks are likely to intensify next week at the GM Meetings.

Stanton launched 59 home runs last season and drove in 132 runs.

