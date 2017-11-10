WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Celtics Honor 100-Year-Old Army Veteran Who Served In WWII

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics were honoring veterans during Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

More than 500 service members and their families packed the stands for the 11th annual Seats for Soldiers.

Among the fans was 100-year-old Aurel Stuart who was the night’s “Hero Among Us.”

“I can’t express it, it’s great,” said Stuart.

World War II veteran Aurel Stuart meets Kyrie Irving. (WBZ-TV)

Stuart joined the military in 1935, served during World War II flying 31 missions as a lead bomber, three of which were on D-Day. He remembers the Battle of Normandy like it was yesterday.

“It was overcast so we kept circling down, down to about 3,000 feet. I led the group. We bombed fortresses along across the channel,” said Stuart.

Aurel Stuart is honored at the Celtics game. (WBZ-TV)

His presence was felt in the arena as he met fellow veterans.

“He was just so happy to talk about his service and his time in World War II and it’s just fascinating to hear somebody who is elderly, but still all about it so passionate about the military,” said Air Force Captain Katheryn Congdon.

Stuart also had a message for those still in uniform.

“Go for the gusto, do your job, do the best you can that’s all,” said Stuart.

