Aly Raisman Tells ’60 Minutes’ She Was Sexually Abused By U.S. National Team Doctor

BOSTON (CBS) — Needham’s Aly Raisman says the former U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor sexually abused her.

In a preview of a new “60 Minutes” interview released Friday, Raisman claims Dr. Larry Nassar attacked her.

Raisman, now 23, says she was first treated by Nassar when she was 15.

She told 60 Minutes that after the Rio Olympics she spoke to FBI investigators about Nassar, who worked with the U.S. women’s national gymnastics teams for more than 20 years.

Nassar is now in jail.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges but not guilty to charges of sexual assault. More than 130 women, many of them former athletes, have filed civil lawsuits alleging that Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of treating them for hip, back, and other athletic injuries.

Raisman, who has won six Olympic medals in the last two summer games, is the second member of the 2012 Olympic gold medal winning team to accuse Nassar of abuse. McKayla Maroney came forward last month.

Raisman told 60 Minutes’ Dr. Jon LaPook a lot of people have asked her why Nassar’s accusers didn’t speak up sooner.

Here is an excerpt of the interview:

RAISMAN: Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?

JON LAPOOK: You’re angry.

RAISMAN: I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been– I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just– I can’t– every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think– I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.

In a statement to 60 Minutes, USA Gymnastics said it has made major changes since the Nassar scandal broke. The organization says it recently adopted a new “safe sport policy” that requires “mandatory reporting” of suspicions of sexual abuse and also sets standards to “prevent inappropriate interaction” between athletes and adults. “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed…” the statement says, “…we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”

