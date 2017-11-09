Suspect Dead After Shots Fired, Police Chase Near Providence Place Mall

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (CBS) — A suspect is dead after shots were fired on the highway near Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island, according to WPRI-TV.
The highway ramp to Route 95 just outside the mall has been closed as police investigate.
According to Rhode Island State Police, the incident began when someone stole a state police cruiser during a traffic stop around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The cruiser was later abandoned but police continued to search for the suspect.
The pursuit came to an end on the ramp, right outside the Providence Place Mall. Gunfire was exchanged.
No more information has been released at this time.