Suspect Dead After Shots Fired, Police Chase Near Providence Place Mall

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (CBS) — A suspect is dead after shots were fired on the highway near Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island, according to WPRI-TV.

The highway ramp to Route 95 just outside the mall has been closed as police investigate.

Police stand on a highway ramp as they investigate the ending of a police chase where shots were fired

According to Rhode Island State Police, the incident began when someone stole a state police cruiser during a traffic stop around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The cruiser was later abandoned but police continued to search for the suspect.

A police pursuit ends with a highway ramp shut down near Providence Place Mall

The pursuit came to an end on the ramp, right outside the Providence Place Mall. Gunfire was exchanged.

No more information has been released at this time.

