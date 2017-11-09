Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel Fulfilled

Filed Under: Boston College, Juli McDonald, The Last Minute

BOSTON (CBS) — For the past 30 years, Margie Richardson and Sandy Tuttle have been a part of the Boston College community.

Their employment has been made possible through a supported employee program (SEP), which helps adults with disabilities succeed in meaningful, independent work.

“I like BC. It’s so busy all the time,” explained Richardson. “It’s a happy place. A happy environment!”

richardson2 Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel Fulfilled

Margie Richardson, a BC Dining Services employee through SEP (WBZ-TV)

Both woman work in the school dining services department. And they stay busy.

Richardson said, “It’s a lot of work.” One of her main responsibilities is wiping down tables.

“Fill napkins. Fill silverware. Trash. Sweeping,” said Tuttle, listing some of her duties.

tuttle2 Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel Fulfilled

Sandy Tuffle empties the trash as a part of job (WBZ-TV)

Julie Ferro is a SEP coordinator. “There might be a perception of limitation or deficit. We really try to shift that toward capability and potential,” she said.

Michael O’Brien, the assistant general manager of BC Dining Services was able to give a raving review.

“Never complains. Does a good job. Works hard. Good attitude–great attitude,” he said.

richardson3 Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel Fulfilled

Margie Richardson cleans a table in the BC dining hall she works at (WBZ-TV)

Richardson plans on sticking around for as long as possible. “I’m not going to retire for a long time.”

“I’m proud of all the students,” she said. “I’m proud of myself.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch