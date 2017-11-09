Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel Fulfilled

BOSTON (CBS) — For the past 30 years, Margie Richardson and Sandy Tuttle have been a part of the Boston College community.

Their employment has been made possible through a supported employee program (SEP), which helps adults with disabilities succeed in meaningful, independent work.

“I like BC. It’s so busy all the time,” explained Richardson. “It’s a happy place. A happy environment!”

Both woman work in the school dining services department. And they stay busy.

Richardson said, “It’s a lot of work.” One of her main responsibilities is wiping down tables.

“Fill napkins. Fill silverware. Trash. Sweeping,” said Tuttle, listing some of her duties.

Julie Ferro is a SEP coordinator. “There might be a perception of limitation or deficit. We really try to shift that toward capability and potential,” she said.

Michael O’Brien, the assistant general manager of BC Dining Services was able to give a raving review.

“Never complains. Does a good job. Works hard. Good attitude–great attitude,” he said.

Richardson plans on sticking around for as long as possible. “I’m not going to retire for a long time.”

“I’m proud of all the students,” she said. “I’m proud of myself.”