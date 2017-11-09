Restaurants Offering Free Meals For Retired, Active Military On Veterans Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Saturday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time for Americans to thanks those who have served their country in the armed forces.

Many restaurants in the Boston area and across the nation are showing their appreciation as well.

Here’s a guide to restaurants that are offering free meals and other deals for both retired and active military members. Keep in mind that some may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID.

Applebee’s: Free meal for veterans and active military.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries for active and retired military.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu for veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake for military veterans.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” for veterans and active military on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for veterans and active military.

Friendly’s: Free “Big-Two-Do” breakfast or free All-American Burger for lunch/dinner for veterans and active military.

Hooters: Free meal from special menu for veterans and active duty service members.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes for veterans and active military on Friday.

Little Caesar’s: Free pizza and soda lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert, plus 10 percent off bill.

Olive Garden: All veterans and active duty eat free.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for active and retired military. Military families get 15 percent off check.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for active military and veterans.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active military.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer for veterans and active military members.

TGI Friday’s: Free half rack of big ribs or any entree up to $12 for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu for veterans and active military.