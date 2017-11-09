Patriots Claim Martellus Bennett Off Waivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Marty B. is returning to Foxboro.

The Patriots on Thursday claimed tight end Martellus Bennett, who was released by the Packers on Wednesday for failing to disclose an injury.

Former Packers’ TE Martellus Bennett claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2017

Bennett, 30, caught 24 passes for 233 yards and no touchdowns this year for the Packers, prior to his release. Last year with the Patriots, he caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season games, before catching 11 passes for 98 yards in the Patriots’ three postseason games.

After Bennett left via free agency, the Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen, who has yet to catch a pass for the Patriots.

Bennett departed Green Bay this week under some questionable circumstances. He had played in all seven of the Packers’ games before he said on social media that 2017 will likely be his final season in the NFL. Shortly thereafter, he appeared on the injury report with a shoulder injury, and he was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Lions. He was ruled out early this week for the Packers’ next game before getting released.

Bennett is due $13M in 2018 and in 2019 but none of it is guaranteed. As @TexansCap pointed out yesterday if the Packers file a grievance and win the Pats will get the credit on the cap. Grandmaster chess move by Pats. — Cap Space=$3,944,129 (@patscap) November 9, 2017

Source: to make room for Martellus Bennett's return to New England, the Patriots will waive DE Geneo Grissom. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2017

The Packers designated the roster move under with a failure to disclose a medical condition, according to ESPN.

If healthy, Bennett will help take the load off Rob Gronkowski, who’s been targeted a team-high 58 times this year and has missed a game due to a hamstring injury.

Last year, Bennett ranked second on the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards, behind only Julian Edelman, and he led the team with seven touchdown receptions. He caught five passes for 62 yards and drew a pass interference penalty at the 2-yard line in overtime during the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LI.