NightSide – Did You Scream at the Sky?

BOSTON (CBS) – Today marks the one year anniversary of the 2016 election. Believe it or not, some of the more entitled liberal snowflakes still haven’t gotten over seeing their chosen one lose to President Trump. So, earlier today, people in cities around the country gathered to “scream helplessly at the sky”. One year after a contentious election, do you think our country is more or less divided? Have you changed your mind about Trump as President? Do you have any other suggestions for ways frustrated liberals can express themselves?