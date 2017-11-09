NightSide – Did Bergdahl Get Off Easy?

BOSTON (CBS) – Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl walked off his Army base in Afghanistan in 2009, and was captured and held prisoner by the Taliban for five years. Despite the fact that Bergdahl deserted his post, a military judge decided that he should not serve any prison time, though he will be given a dishonorable discharge. Compare those results to the case of Kris Saucier, a man who was sentenced to a year in prison for taking pictures of the submarine he served on to show to his family where he worked. Saucier checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to explain how he felt when he saw the news that Bergdahl would not serve one day in prison. Do you think there is a double standard in our justice system? Should Bergdahl have gone to jail over deserting his post?