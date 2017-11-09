WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two people are expected to appear in court to face charges related to the kidnapping of two nine-year-old girls from Plymouth.

Craig Beaudoin, 38, and Chareese Ford, 35, will be arraigned in a Lewiston, Maine court. They each face two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and conspiracy to kidnap after two fourth-grade sisters went missing on Wednesday night.

kidnappingcollage Mother, Boyfriend Charged After Missing Plymouth Girls Are Found In Maine

Chareese Ford and Craig Beaudoin (Photo credit: Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department)

Ford, the girls’ mother, lives with her boyfriend, Beaudoion, in Lewiston while the girls’ father has full custody of them in Plymouth.

Local police found the girls, unharmed, with Beaudoin and Ford at their home around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were able to unite the girls with their father early Thursday morning.

plymouth Mother, Boyfriend Charged After Missing Plymouth Girls Are Found In Maine

The father was reunited with his daughters overnight. (WBZ-TV)

According to officials, Beaudoin forcibly took the girls from a store near their bus stop shorty after they were dropped off around 4 p.m.

Their father notified police that they were missing.

