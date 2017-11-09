Sports Hub’s Felger Sparks Anger For Halladay Rant

BOSTON (CBS) –A popular Boston sports radio host is under fire Wednesday night for his comments on the death of baseball star Roy Halladay.

Michael Felger said the baseball player “got what he deserved,” and went on a 12-minute rant on 98-5 The Sports Hub.

Halladay was killed on Tuesday in a plane crash in Florida.

Felger called Halladay a moron and pointed to witness video of Halladay, shortly before he crashed, making dangerous dives toward the water off Florida.

“Wee, oh, woo, look I just landed on the water, everybody. I’m gonna tweet it. Splat. You’re dead, with two kids. Moron,” Felger said.

Many people online have called for Felger to be disciplined, including former Red Sox fan-favorite Kevin Youkilis, who said: “Michael Felger has and will always be a low life behind the microphone!!!”

New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb tweeted, “It really doesn’t get much lower than what Mike Felger had to say about Roy Halladay’s death. Just awful.”

Felger also said, “I can’t relate to him. I don’t respect him, and to the point now where that guy’s the bad guy to me. You’ve got this family.”

The comments from Felger, a man who makes a living making outrageous statements, has grabbed headlines from Sports Illustrated to The New York Post.

But was this too much, too soon?

The Sports Hub has been part of CBS Radio, pending a sale to Beasley Media.

WBZ-TV has reached out to the new station owners and The Sports Hub and is waiting to hear back.