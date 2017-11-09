WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Sports Hub’s Felger Sparks Anger For Halladay Rant

Filed Under: Boston, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) –A popular Boston sports radio host is under fire Wednesday night for his comments on the death of baseball star Roy Halladay.

Michael Felger said the baseball player “got what he deserved,” and went on a 12-minute rant on 98-5 The Sports Hub.

Halladay was killed on Tuesday in a plane crash in Florida.

Felger called Halladay a moron and pointed to witness video of Halladay, shortly before he crashed, making dangerous dives toward the water off Florida.

“Wee, oh, woo, look I just landed on the water, everybody. I’m gonna tweet it. Splat. You’re dead, with two kids. Moron,” Felger said.

Many people online have called for Felger to be disciplined, including former Red Sox fan-favorite Kevin Youkilis, who said: “Michael Felger has and will always be a low life behind the microphone!!!”

New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb tweeted, “It really doesn’t get much lower than what Mike Felger had to say about Roy Halladay’s death. Just awful.”

Felger also said, “I can’t relate to him. I don’t respect him, and to the point now where that guy’s the bad guy to me. You’ve got this family.”

The comments from Felger, a man who makes a living making outrageous statements, has grabbed headlines from Sports Illustrated to The New York Post.

But was this too much, too soon?

The Sports Hub has been part of CBS Radio, pending a sale to Beasley Media.

WBZ-TV has reached out to the new station owners and The Sports Hub and is waiting to hear back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch