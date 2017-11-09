Michael Felger Apologizes For ‘Dumb Hyperbole’ In Roy Halladay Comments

BOSTON (CBS) – Sports radio host Michael Felger was back on the air Thursday, a day after making controversial remarks about a professional baseball player killed in a plane crash.

On Wednesday, Felger went on a several minute rant talking about the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.

Halladay was killed in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I meant a lot of what I said, but some was dumb hyperbole” Felger’s said Thursday during his show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Felger felt that Halladay, the father of two, unnecessarily risked his life by doing stunts with the plane.

“The only folks I want to extend (an apology) to are the loved ones of Halladay,” said Felger.

Many people on social media have called for Felger to be fired or suspended. Felger told WBZ-TV he doesn’t believe he should be suspended.

Station officials did not return phone calls for comment.