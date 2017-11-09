WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Lynnway Auto Auction Cited For Numerous Hazards After Fatal Crash

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Lynnway Auto Auction

BOSTON (CBS) A federal agency has cited Lynnway Auto Auction Inc. in Billerica for numerous hazards, six months after a fatal crash there killed five people.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected the facility on May 3 after five people were struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle on Charter Way.

lynnway auction 2 Lynnway Auto Auction Cited For Numerous Hazards After Fatal Crash

The Lynnway Auto Auction a week after the fatal crash. (WBZ-TV)

The agency issued 16 citations to the company for motor vehicle hazards, blocked exit routes, violations of the hazard communication standard, and record-keeping deficiencies. Lynnway faces proposed penalties totaling $267,081.

“This company was cited in 2014 for exposing employees to similar hazards,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton in Boston. “It is critically important that employers remain vigilant about safety and implement required safety measures.”

billerica2 Lynnway Auto Auction Cited For Numerous Hazards After Fatal Crash

New safety barriers outside the Lynnway Auto Auction Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

On May 3, a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee sped out of control and ran down several people before crashing through a wall. The crash killed five people and injured seven.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with the agency’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

