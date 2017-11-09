Lynnway Auto Auction Cited For Numerous Hazards After Fatal Crash

BOSTON (CBS) –A federal agency has cited Lynnway Auto Auction Inc. in Billerica for numerous hazards, six months after a fatal crash there killed five people.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected the facility on May 3 after five people were struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle on Charter Way.

The agency issued 16 citations to the company for motor vehicle hazards, blocked exit routes, violations of the hazard communication standard, and record-keeping deficiencies. Lynnway faces proposed penalties totaling $267,081.

“This company was cited in 2014 for exposing employees to similar hazards,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton in Boston. “It is critically important that employers remain vigilant about safety and implement required safety measures.”

On May 3, a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee sped out of control and ran down several people before crashing through a wall. The crash killed five people and injured seven.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with the agency’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.