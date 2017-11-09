Jayson Tatum Wears Walking Boot For ‘Sore’ Ankle; Celtics Hope It’s Just A Soft Tissue Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The injuries are starting to pile up for the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum had to leave the team’s 107-96 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night with an ankle injury. The rookie left TD Garden in a walking boot after the game, which the team reported was done for precautionary reasons. Head coach Brad Stevens termed the injury a “sore” right ankle, confirming that Tatum underwent preliminary testing after leaving the game and will have an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said X-rays on Wednesday night did not reveal any breaks or fractures in Tatum’s ankle.

“We’re hoping this is a soft tissue injury, which can sometimes take a while, but we’ll have a better idea when he has imaging done today,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning.

Tatum scored five points with one rebound and one assist in nine minutes prior to the injury. Newly acquired forward Marcus Morris stepped up in the rookie’s absence with 18 points in 25 minutes.

“That’s what this league is about. It’s always got to be ‘next man up’,” Morris told reporters after the game. “Everybody in this locker room is a pro, so when your number gets called, you have to be ready.”

Also stepping up was center Aron Baynes, who scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Big man Al Horford had to miss Wednesday’s game, as he is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Tatum is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds, and 1.5 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game this season.