Fairhaven Tanker Rollover Seriously Injures Two, Shuts Down I-195

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured when a tanker truck rolled over on Interstate 195 in Fairhaven, causing police to shut down the busy road.
The crash happened on Thursday around 4 p.m.
All lanes on the westbound side of the road, where the tanker came to a stop, are closed to traffic.
Cars are being diverted to Route 240. I-195 is expected to remain closed “well into the evening rush,” police said.
Oil spilled onto the road following the crash.
A MedFlight helicopter transported one person from the scene.
No further details are currently available.