Fairhaven Tanker Rollover Seriously Injures Two, Shuts Down I-195

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured when a tanker truck rolled over on Interstate 195 in Fairhaven, causing police to shut down the busy road.

The crash happened on Thursday around 4 p.m.

A tanker crash on Route 195 westbound. (WBZ-TV)

All lanes on the westbound side of the road, where the tanker came to a stop, are closed to traffic.

Cars are being diverted to Route 240. I-195 is expected to remain closed “well into the evening rush,” police said.

An ambulance waits to transport a patient from a serious crash in Fairhaven. (WBZ-TV)

Oil spilled onto the road following the crash.

A MedFlight helicopter transported one person from the scene.

No further details are currently available.

