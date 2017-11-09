Foxboro Fog Inspires NBC To Use ‘SkyCam’ Full-Time On ‘Thursday Night Football’

BOSTON (CBS) — When a thick fog rolled into Gillette Stadium during the Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Falcons in Week 7, NBC was forced to switch up its broadcast and use “SkyCam” as the main viewing angle for fans watching the game on TV. The resulting broadcast, although done out of necessity, drew plenty of positive responses – enough to make the change more permanent.

NBC announced in a press release on Thursday that it will use “dual” SkyCams as the primary angle to broadcast the Nov. 16 game between the Titans and Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots-Falcons broadcast drew acclaim from many viewers who recognized the angle from the ultra-popular Madden video game series, which primarily positions players behind the quarterback. TNF executive producer Fred Gaudelli acknowledged that the love for the “Madden View” played a role in the network’s decision.

“We are excited to present a game with the majority of live-action coverage coming from SkyCam,” Gaudelli said. “After pivoting out of necessity to SkyCam in the New England fog, we’ve been aggressively planning and testing with the intent of utilizing the system for a full game. Younger generations of NFL fans have grown accustomed to watching football from this angle through their love of video games. This telecast will have a look and feel akin to that experience.”

Gaudelli added that the broadcast will “revert to traditional coverage” when the situation calls for it. But the news is certainly welcome for fans who enjoyed the switch to SkyCam for Patriots-Falcons.