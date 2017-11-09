Everyone Needs A Financial Plan: Step 4 – Managing Life’s Obstacles

BOSTON (CBS) – Life is full of obstacles to your financial success. The stock market downturns, a job loss, an illness, a disability, a divorce, a death, a natural disaster, a boomerang kid, elderly parents needing financial help.

These are certainly some of the obstacles you may face as you live life. But having a financial plan, proper insurance and some savings for an emergency will help you manage anything that life throws at you.

There are two other obstacles we are sure to encounter; taxes and inflation.

Taxes are fluid. Always changing depending on what the White House and Congress want to do with the economy. I will not even venture a guess as to what if any tax changes are coming our way.

Tax planning tips:

Keep good records

Understand the tax laws and be aware of changes, the IRS is not going to send you an e-mail or a text alert when things change

Contribute money pre-tax to your retirement plans and have it grow tax-deferred

Use a 529 college savings plan where the money grows tax deferred and withdrawals are tax free and now there is a Massachusetts tax deduction for a contribution.

Inflation will always be a problem. Too high or too low as it is now. Last year it clocked in at 1.3%. This year it is currently 2.2%. The Feds like to see it about 2%.

Energy does cost less right now but many things we buy are still increasing in price. College costs go up every year, as does medical costs.

Two barometers I use to gauge everyday inflation is local firewood and parking in Boston. Both of which are up. I paid $42 at the Pru to park for 5 hours last week and $350 for a cord of seasoned fire wood.

You will want your investments to earn more than the rate of inflation and more than your tax bracket to keep pace. And you will need some stocks in your portfolio for over the long-term stocks historically have beaten bonds and savings account to keep up with inflation.

Life is what happens while you are busy making other plans according to John Lennon.

