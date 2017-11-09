Eversource Proposes Winter Rate Increase

Eversource Proposes Winter Rate IncreaseThe Massachusetts utility Eversource is proposing raising its rates ahead of the winter season.

3 Rescued After Fishing Boat Runs Aground In GloucesterThe U.S. Coast Guard says they got a call that the boat had run aground off Dog Bar Breakwater around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Supported Employee Program Helps BC Workers Feel FulfilledA few of Boston College's most dedicated employees come from their supported employee program, which helps adults with disabilities succeed in meaningful, independent work.

Keller @ Large: Term Limits Would Reduce Politicians' Loyalty To DonorsThe need for money to get elected and re-elected and the fear of losing if they don't get the dough has been warping politicians' priorities for a long time.