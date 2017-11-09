WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Elderly Store Clerk Stabbed During Armed Robbery

Filed Under: Dartmouth police, Stabbing, store clerk

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old store clerk.

Detectives and a K-9 unit responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Hixville General Store at 790 Old Fall River Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim had struggled with the masked suspect before he was stabbed, police said.

The suspect fled the store on foot without getting any money. He was identified as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, and wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt and a bandana over his face.

The clerk is reportedly doing well after being treated and released at a local hospital.

