Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Restaurant Atmospheres

Nothing pairs better with tasty fare, than a great atmosphere. These places are tops when it comes to serving outstanding food in cool surroundings.

Novara

East Milton

Kicking off the Great 8 is Novara Restaurant. Located in East Milton Square, Novara is partially owned by New Kid Jordan Knight. The atmosphere of this upscale Italian spot is unique because it is set in the old

Milton Movie Theater.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Branch Line

Watertown

Branch Line in Watertown is housed inside an old military arsenal dating back to the Civil War. The dining room retains much of the building’s original elements, with a 40-foot ceiling and plenty of exposed brick and steel. But these days, there’s also a large open kitchen, serving much of the menu off the wood fired grill or out of the imported French Rotisserie.

The Bancroft

Burlington

Another Great 8 winner is The Bancroft. Located in Burlington, the Bancroft is a two-tiered steak-serving emporium, where choice cuts are seared and craft cocktails are sipped in an enormous space sporting multiple places to drink and dine. While the restaurant is very large, each room has its own feel, including three distinctive cocktail areas.

Mistral

South End

Mistral on Columbus Ave. in Boston’s South End is an elegant eatery serving an upscale, but approachable, menu with items including crispy pizzas topped with tenderloin, mashed potatoes and white truffle oil, sexy sushi-grade tuna tartar with crispy wontons, and the Pan Roasted Prime Sirloin. The atmosphere is just as tasteful, with high ceilings, beautiful natural light and a sleek bar where customers come to see and be seen.

Incontro

Franklin

Incontro in Franklin is an upscale Italian eatery set inside a historic mill dating back to 1883. The atmosphere here is anything but dated, with a beautiful patio for eating al fresco, a cozy dining room with high ceilings and dim lighting, and pool tables upstairs where you can play after you have feasted hearty Bolognese, crispy pizzas, choice steaks, and some of the best tiramisu Phantom has ever found.

Chapel Grille

Cranston, RI

Another Great 8 winner is Chapel Grille. Located inside a turn of the century stone chapel in Cranston Rhode Island, the Chapel Grille is a restaurant like no other. The menu is filled with Mediterranean influenced dishes that promise to make your mouth water, but it’s the atmosphere here that will most definitely make your jaw drop. There is a long onyx bar under lit with cool LED lights, a 55-seat lofted dining room, and down the hall are two more unique dining rooms, each beautifully decorated with their own distinct feel.

Copper Door

Bedford, NH

At the Copper Door in Bedford, New Hampshire, they serve upscale comfort food with a New American twist, in an open and airy dining room complete with soaring ceilings, wooden beams, and local art. You know this is going to be a top notch experience the second you walk through their $20,000 copper door.

Rosa Mexicano

Boston

Rounding out the Great 8 is Rosa Mexicano. With locations spanning from South Beach to their stylish spot on Boston’s Waterfront, Rosa Mexicano is known for its colorful ambiance, unquenchable bar scene, and eye-catching water walls with cliff-diving figurines that leap right out at you. For an interactive app to kick off your meal, nothing beats the tableside guacamole.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.