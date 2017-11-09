3 Rescued After Fishing Boat Runs Aground In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Three people have been rescued after their fishing boat ran aground in Gloucester.
The U.S. Coast Guard says they got a call that the boat had run aground off Dog Bar Breakwater around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
They say all three people aboard were safe and uninjured, and they got off with help from the Gloucester Fire Department.
The water was 53 degrees and the air was 26 degrees at the time. Everyone on board was wearing survival suits.
It was not immediately clear why the boat ended up on the rocks.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)