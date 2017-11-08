WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Boston | Framingham | Lawrence | Other Races

Keller @ Large: Taylor Swift And Blogger Smearing Her Are Both Right

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, Taylor Swift

BOSTON (CBS) – Imagine if you were a pop music superstar with an image that appeals to a wide audience and a reputation for avoiding politics like the plague.

All of a sudden, in an era where way too many people believe anything they see or hear, regardless of the source, obscure blogs and websites start speculating that you’re a neo-Nazi.

How would you feel about this false and potentially career-damaging narrative?

Taylor Swift isn’t hiding how she feels about a blogger’s efforts to breathe life into the claim she’s promoting white supremacy in her work. A letter from her lawyers demands the blogger cut it out. And now the American Civil Liberties Union has gotten involved, with a letter to Swift insisting that the Nazi smears are protected opinion.

Which side is right?

They both are.

Just because the blogger has the right to claim scenes like one from a Swift video are glorifying Nazism doesn’t mean it’s responsible to do so. In fact, it’s very irresponsible, and gives the First Amendment a bad name.

But there’s a good reason why the right to free speech sometimes gets a bad rap.

If all it protected were popular speech and opinion, it wouldn’t be a constitutional right, but a privilege bestowed by whatever self-appointed censor is in power.

So as understandably miffed as Taylor Swift might be, she’ll just have to use her music and her platform to tell her own story.

My guess is her huge megaphone can and will drown out the blogger’s tiny one.

Share your opinion via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach me on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch