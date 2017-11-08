Starbucks Offering Deal For Free Holiday Drinks This Week

CBS Local — Starbucks is spreading the holiday cheer early this year. The coffee giant is offering its customers a free holiday drink for a five-day stretch starting on Thursday.

From Nov. 9 through Nov. 13, coffee drinkers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal when they purchase a Starbucks holiday beverage. Customers will only have a short window to grab their free drinks however, as the promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time each day.

Starbucks fans will be able to pick up one of seven festive flavors including Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea for the non-coffee drinkers.

The holiday promotion is all part of the company’s “Give Good” campaign, which is encouraging customers to share the cheer with family, friends, and strangers.

“Give to those near and dear to you, give to strangers in your community, give a gift that helps planet Earth. You may never know the full impact or the ripples of good that spring out of it,” Starbucks officials wrote in a statement promoting the event.

During the promotion, the coffee chain is also donating $5 for each Veterans Starbucks Card or eGift activated through Veterans Day. The funds will reportedly go to organizations supporting veterans and their spouses. Military members will also be able to pick up a free Tall Brewed Coffee on Nov. 11 in honor of their service.