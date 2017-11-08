WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Longtime Red Sox Coach Dana LeVangie Named Team’s New Pitching Coach

BOSTON (CBS) — New Boston manager Alex Cora has his pitching coach, and he’s no stranger to the Red Sox organization.

The Red Sox named longtime bullpen coach Dana LeVangie their new pitching coach on Wednesday, filling out Cora’s coaching staff. LeVangie, 48, has spent all 27 years of his professional career in the Red Sox organization, both as a player and staff member.

LeVangie began his career with the Red Sox in 1991 when he was drafted in the 14th round of the June Draft. He played six seasons in the Boston system as a catcher, reaching Triple-A in 1995 and 1996, before becoming Boston’s bullpen catcher for the next eight seasons.

He worked as a pro scout in 2005 and was quickly promoted to a major league advance scout, a position he held for six years. LeVangie served as Boston’s bullpen coach from 2013-2017, and will also serve as the team’s catching coordinator in addition to his pitching coach duties.

A native of Brockton, MA, LeVangie graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School in 1987. He currently lives in East Bridgewater with his wife and two kids.

The Red Sox also announced that Ramon Vazquez has been hired as a major league coach. The 41-year-old will serve as a liaison between the major league club’s advance scouting and statistical analysis efforts, and will be in charge of presenting that information to players and coaches. Vazquez made his major league coaching debut in 2017 with the San Diego Padres, working primarily with the team’s infielders. Before his one-year stint with the Padres, Vazquez spent three years with the Houston Astros, first as a developmental specialist in 2014 and 2015. He made his managerial debut in the Puerto Rican Winter League in 2015, and managed Houston’s High-A team in 2016.

Vazquez was teammates with Alex Cora in 2009 with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

