Hogan, Cannon & Brown Missing Again From Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were without Chris Hogan at practice again on Wednesday, putting the receiver’s availability for Sunday’s game in doubt.

Hogan has not hit the field since leaving late in New England’s Week 8 win over the Chargers with a shoulder injury. He was seen in a sling when he left Gillette Stadium after the game, and was expected to miss a few weeks with an AC joint sprain as the Patriots hit their bye week.

Also missing from practice for the second straight day were right tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive lineman Malcom Brown, both absent with ankle injuries. Cannon has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time and re-aggravated it against the Chargers. Brown hasn’t practiced since suffering his injury in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the trio missing a second day this week, they likely won’t play Sunday when the Patriots take on the Broncos in Denver. The Patriots will remain in Denver next week before heading to Mexico for their Week 10 matchup with the Oakland Raiders, and there’s a chance the three skip the extended road trip all together.

The Patriots will release their first practice report of the week later on Wednesday.