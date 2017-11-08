Narcan Training Offered Outside Brockton District Court

BROCKTON (CBS) — Erin Alves, a member of Stairway to Recovery in Brockton, has seen the opioid epidemic take too many of her friends.

“I’ve watched, because I’ve been partnering with a peer-run drug center. I’ve seen at least six of my good friends pass,” Alves said.

On Wednesday, she took part in a Narcan training in hopes of keeping it from happening again.

narcantraining Narcan Training Offered Outside Brockton District Court

Narcan training in an ambulance outside Brockton District Court (WBZ-TV)

South Shore Health System parked a converted ambulance outside Brockton District Court, to show anyone interested how to administer the lifesaving treatment.

“I’m so tired of watching people who are so young, who have families leaving. When there is so much, right now, there’s so much things going on to help them,” said Alves.

training2 Narcan Training Offered Outside Brockton District Court

Narcan training on a mannequin (WBZ-TV)

Rich Kelly has been a paramedic for nearly 40 years. He said he has seen the overdose problem get only worse.

“It’s frustrating because the people it seems to be hitting, it’s the young adults,” Kelly said. “It basically ruins their life to a point.”

Using a mannequin that blinks and breathes, Kelly explained how Narcan can be easily sprayed in a person’s nose to block the effects of opioids.

recoverycoach Narcan Training Offered Outside Brockton District Court

Recovery coach Angelica Lunsford (WBZ-TV)

26-year-old Angelica Lunsford went into recovery for her daughter. She will celebrate four years of sobriety on February fourth.

Lunsfrod, now a recovery coach at Stairway, said the training offered, is critical.

“It actually saves lives, not destroys them like the disease of addiction,” said Lunsford.

