Pit Bull Adopted Just Before 1-Year Anniversary At Shelter

Filed Under: Dog Adoption, Local TV, MSPCA

BOSTON (CBS) – The staff at MSPCA Boston Adoption Center couldn’t be happier to see Brandy the dog go.

The 4-year-old “calm, sweet” pit bull had spent nearly a year at the shelter without being adopted. But on day 361, the organization announced that its appeal to the public had worked.

“Brandy is heading home with an absolutely lovely, wonderful new family!” the MSPCA posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Several commenters noticed that Brandy even appeared to have a look of pure joy on her face.

“Look at that smile!” micaellafagan wrote.

