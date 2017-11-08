Mookie Betts Wins Second Straight AL Gold Glove Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts’ outstanding defense in right field for the Red Sox has been recognized once again. The 25-year-old was announced as the winner of his second consecutive Rawlings American League Gold Glove award on Tuesday.

Betts became just the second player in Red Sox franchise history to win two Gold Gloves at the age of 25 or younger, joining first baseman George Scott. He is the seventh player in team history to win multiple Gold Gloves, joining Scott, Dustin Pedroia, Frank Malzone, Dwight Evans, Carl Yastrzemski, and Fred Lynn.

The right fielder played more innings (1,389.1) than any outfielder in the major leagues, posting a .987 fielding percentage with just five errors. His 13.3 Defensive Runs Above Average (Def) was by far the highest among all major-league right fielders, according to FanGraphs. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig finished second in that category with 5.9.

Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale, and Dustin Pedroia were also finalists for AL Gold Glove awards, but ultimately did not win. Managers and coaches accounted for 75 percent of the voting, while sabermetrics experts accounted for the other 25 percent. Check out the full Gold Glove winners in both leagues below:

Catcher

American League: Martin Maldonado, Angels

National League: Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First Base

AL: Eric Hosmer, Royals

NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Second Base

AL: Brian Dozier, Twins

NL: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Shortstop

AL: Andrelton Simmons, Angels

NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Third Base

AL: Evan Longoria, Rays

NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Left Field

AL: Alex Gordon, Royals

NL: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center Field

AL: Byron Buxton, Twins

NL: Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right Field

AL: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

NL: Jason Heyward, Cubs

Pitcher

AL: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

NL: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks