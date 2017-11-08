WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Mookie Betts Wins Second Straight AL Gold Glove Award

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, MLB, Mookie Betts, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts’ outstanding defense in right field for the Red Sox has been recognized once again. The 25-year-old was announced as the winner of his second consecutive Rawlings American League Gold Glove award on Tuesday.

Betts became just the second player in Red Sox franchise history to win two Gold Gloves at the age of 25 or younger, joining first baseman George Scott. He is the seventh player in team history to win multiple Gold Gloves, joining Scott, Dustin Pedroia, Frank Malzone, Dwight Evans, Carl Yastrzemski, and Fred Lynn.

The right fielder played more innings (1,389.1) than any outfielder in the major leagues, posting a .987 fielding percentage with just five errors. His 13.3 Defensive Runs Above Average (Def) was by far the highest among all major-league right fielders, according to FanGraphs. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig finished second in that category with 5.9.

Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale, and Dustin Pedroia were also finalists for AL Gold Glove awards, but ultimately did not win. Managers and coaches accounted for 75 percent of the voting, while sabermetrics experts accounted for the other 25 percent. Check out the full Gold Glove winners in both leagues below:

Catcher

American League: Martin Maldonado, Angels
National League: Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First Base

AL: Eric Hosmer, Royals
NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Second Base

AL: Brian Dozier, Twins
NL: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

Shortstop

AL: Andrelton Simmons, Angels
NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Third Base

AL: Evan Longoria, Rays
NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Left Field

AL: Alex Gordon, Royals
NL: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center Field

AL: Byron Buxton, Twins
NL: Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right Field

AL: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
NL: Jason Heyward, Cubs

Pitcher

AL: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
NL: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

