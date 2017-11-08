State Trooper Hurt In Cruiser Crash In Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning in Charlestown.
State Police said the trooper was driving his cruiser on the access road off Rutherford Avenue to Boston Sand and Gravel around 3:30 a.m. when he crashed.
The SUV ended up jammed between freight cars under the Expressway behind Bunker Hill Community College.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what State Police said are “non-life threatening injuries.”
No other details are available at this point in the investigation.