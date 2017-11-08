State Trooper Hurt In Cruiser Crash In Charlestown

Keller @ Large: Reading The Messages Sent By Election Day VotersWhat messages did voters send Tuesday?

State Trooper Hurt In Cruiser Crash In CharlestownA Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning in Charlestown.

Keller @ Large: Taylor Swift And Blogger Smearing Her Are Both RightTaylor Swift wants a blogger who's smearing her as a neo-Nazi to cut it out. Jon says she's right and so are the blogger's defenders.

State Trooper Sues Over Altered Arrest Report For Judge's DaughterA Massachusetts state trooper who claims he was ordered to alter a police report for the daughter of a judge to avoid embarrassing them is suing the agency.