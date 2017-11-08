WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Boston | Framingham | Lawrence | Other Races

LiAngelo Ball Arrested In China On Shoplifting Charges

Filed Under: China, LiAngelo Ball, NCAA Basketball, SHOPLIFTING, Sports News, UCLA Bruins

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — The younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is in a bit of trouble overseas.

LiAngelo Ball was one of three members of the UCLA basketball team arrested on shoplifting allegations in China, allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou. The three were released on bail early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

Citing a person close to the situation, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ball and fellow freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were involved in the incident. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that local police were called to UCLA’s hotel and inspected the team bus as players waited to depart for practice on Tuesday.

Ball’s father, LaVar, is also in China and told ESPN that he was “going to wait until I get more intel on what’s going on” before commenting.

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement Tuesday night saying that UCLA basketball players were “involved in a situation” in China, with police being summoned to the team’s hotel to investigate the matter.

“UCLA is cooperating fully with local authorities,” Scott said.

Police in Hangzhou did not respond to telephone calls from The Associated Press for details.

The UCLA Bruins are in China to play Georgia Tech in their season opener this weekend. UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford said he will sit the three players involved in the incident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch