LiAngelo Ball Arrested In China On Shoplifting Charges

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — The younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is in a bit of trouble overseas.

LiAngelo Ball was one of three members of the UCLA basketball team arrested on shoplifting allegations in China, allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou. The three were released on bail early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

Citing a person close to the situation, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ball and fellow freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were involved in the incident. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that local police were called to UCLA’s hotel and inspected the team bus as players waited to depart for practice on Tuesday.

Ball’s father, LaVar, is also in China and told ESPN that he was “going to wait until I get more intel on what’s going on” before commenting.

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement Tuesday night saying that UCLA basketball players were “involved in a situation” in China, with police being summoned to the team’s hotel to investigate the matter.

“UCLA is cooperating fully with local authorities,” Scott said.

Police in Hangzhou did not respond to telephone calls from The Associated Press for details.

The UCLA Bruins are in China to play Georgia Tech in their season opener this weekend. UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford said he will sit the three players involved in the incident.

