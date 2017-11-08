Former Boston TV News Anchor Claims Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Family Member

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston television news anchor Heather Unruh is expected to reveal new details Wednesday about an allegation of sexual assault against actor Kevin Spacey.

Unruh will hold a news conference with attorney Mitchell Garabedian in Boston at 11:30 a.m. to discuss her claims.

“The family member of Heather Unruh met Kevin Spacey on Nantucket Island where Kevin Spacey allegedly sexually abused the family member of Heather Unruh,” Garabedian’s office said in a short statement.

Unruh tweeted back on October 13 that the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal “has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.”

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

More than two weeks later, after other allegations against Spacey became public, Unruh tweeted,” The dominoes are falling. My loved one will speak when ready. The headline is #KevinSpacey the #predator- this is not about him being gay.”

The dominoes are falling. My loved one will speak when ready. The headline is #KevinSpacey the #predator– this is not about him being gay. https://t.co/MWvCb8DkqU — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 30, 2017

Spacey has not commented on Unruh’s claim.