Family Continues Desperate Search For Ispwich Missing Man

IPSWICH (CBS) — The family of a missing Ipswich man is not ready to give up their search.

Mark Porter, a carpenter, 54, went for a mountain bike ride at Willowdale State Forest last week and never returned, according to family.

“If you’re out there Mike, we love you and we would love to see you again,” said Meg Porter.

Mark Porter (Family Photo)

Porter’s pickup truck was found. It appeared like he had just pulled his mountain bike off the roof rack to ride the 40 miles of trail at the Ipswich state forest.

State and local police and volunteers searched for two days.

State and local police search for Mark Porter in Ipswich (WBZ-TV)

Neil Porter said it was normal for Porter to go on 50 or 100-mile bike rides. This time though, he did not take his cell phone, his wallet or backpack, and he left his apartment door unlocked.

The Porter siblings acknowledged he was working through some personal struggles of late and said it added to their concern about what has happened.

The Porter family (WBZ-TV)

“Everyone who knows him loves him and I’m not even just saying that. I haven’t heard anybody say one bad thing about Mark my whole life,” said Neil.

The family is spreading his photo around, working to organize a volunteer search group, and planning a vigil.

Meg said, “I think there’s a chance he is out there. I am hoping against all hope.”

