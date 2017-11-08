ESPN’s ’30 For 30′ Special ‘The Two Bills’ To Premiere In Winter

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN has released the first teaser for its next 30 for 30 documentary special, “The Two Bills”, which will chronicle the longtime coaching partnership between Bill Belichick and former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells. You can check it out at ESPN.com.

The duo won a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants, when Parcells was head coach and Belichick was defensive coordinator. They also coached together with the Patriots and Jets, before Parcells resigned and gave up his head coaching post to Belichick, who famously resigned as “HC of the NYJ” before returning to New England.

Of course, the rest is history.

The special, which is expected to premiere in the winter, will include a brand new sit-down interview with Belichick and Parcells together. The teaser features comments from several former Giants players, including Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who says in the trailer that Belichick should have been the Giants’ next head coach after Parcells. There’s also plenty of archive footage of the two Bills from both past interviews and on-field clips.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also spoke for the documentary. In a clip from the teaser, he says it “blew my mind” that Parcells left the Patriots for the Jets in 1997. It appears that the special will lead right up to Belichick’s decision to leave the Jets to go back to the Patriots, but there’s certainly plenty of material to cover between the two coaches and their sometimes complicated partnership.