WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

ESPN’s ’30 For 30′ Special ‘The Two Bills’ To Premiere In Winter

Filed Under: 30 For 30, bill belicick, ESPN, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN has released the first teaser for its next 30 for 30 documentary special, “The Two Bills”, which will chronicle the longtime coaching partnership between Bill Belichick and former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells. You can check it out at ESPN.com.

The duo won a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants, when Parcells was head coach and Belichick was defensive coordinator. They also coached together with the Patriots and Jets, before Parcells resigned and gave up his head coaching post to Belichick, who famously resigned as “HC of the NYJ” before returning to New England.

Of course, the rest is history.

dl bill belichick and bill parcells ESPNs 30 For 30 Special The Two Bills To Premiere In Winter

New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells (L) and defensive coordinator Bill Belichick (R) look on from the sideline during a 21-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 1984 NFC Divisional Playoff game. (Photo by Arthur Anderson/Getty Images)

The special, which is expected to premiere in the winter, will include a brand new sit-down interview with Belichick and Parcells together. The teaser features comments from several former Giants players, including Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who says in the trailer that Belichick should have been the Giants’ next head coach after Parcells. There’s also plenty of archive footage of the two Bills from both past interviews and on-field clips.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also spoke for the documentary. In a clip from the teaser, he says it “blew my mind” that Parcells left the Patriots for the Jets in 1997. It appears that the special will lead right up to Belichick’s decision to leave the Jets to go back to the Patriots, but there’s certainly plenty of material to cover between the two coaches and their sometimes complicated partnership.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch