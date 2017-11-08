Brandon Meriweather Tells T&R His Best Angry Tom Brady Story

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been known to get angry during Patriots practices, and Brandon Meriweather saw plenty of his outbursts in person.

The ex-Patriots safety talked about the most memorable time Brady flipped out with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday. The secondary had a good practice against No. 12 one day, and they provoked him with a harmless locker room prank.

“In practice after we picked him a couple of times, all the [defensive backs] put our jerseys in his locker and he was pretty upset,” Meriweather said during the “Five Questions” portion of the segment. He added that it was “funny” to see Brady yell so much, but that the next day at practice was the best he ever saw the quarterback play.

Meriweather was also asked during the interview about Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who could still be an NFL head coaching candidate as soon as next season. Despite questions about his physical appearance (apparently a concern for owners) and how good he really is as Bill Belichick’s understudy, Meriweather believes Patricia has the right qualities to be the top dog on an NFL coaching staff.

“His attention to detail is second to [Belichick],” Meriweather said. “His attention to detail and ability to make adjustments on the run and find the weakest link and not get too attached to players and all that … he has the traits to be a great head coach.”

He also believes that much of the Patriots’ defensive scheming can be attributed more to Patricia than anyone else.

“Now, I think it’s majority Matt Patricia,” he said. “I think Bill gives his input and does the same thing he does for the offense … I think Matt draws up the blitzes that he wants. I think Matt puts everything else in that he wants.”

Meriweather also talked about last week’s rash of fighting across the NFL and Josh Gordon’s admission that he used to drink or do drugs before games. Listen to the full interview above!