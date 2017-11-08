WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

Filed Under: Boston, Terry Eliasen, WBZ, Weather Forecast

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON (CBS) – Well, so much for fall…did it ever really happen?  New England is known for its sudden weather changes, literally shifting from one season to the next in mere hours.  But straight from summer to winter?  That’s a new one!

Just last Friday it was 75 degrees in Boston, that after the second warmest October on record and THE warmest September-October for all of New England…fall, what fall?

2017 current temps ca zoom out Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

And now it seems we are headed straight for winter.  No easing into the cold, no slow decline in temperatures, but instead, a blast of cold straight from the Arctic which is LOADED with frigid air right now.

So just how cold is it going to get?

2017 frost advisory Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

FREEZE WARNING WEDNESDAY

It has been 228 days since Boston has been below freezing (March 26th)…it may happen tonight, but certainly will happen by Saturday morning.  The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for Suffolk county and southern Bristol and Plymouth counties tonight.  This includes cities like; Boston, Fall River and New Bedford.  Outside of the cities, temperatures will easily drop into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

2017 snow forecast week Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

SNOW SQUALLS THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

Our most severe shot of cold is ushered in late Thursday night behind an Arctic cold front.  This will likely spark a few rain showers in southern New England overnight and some heavy snow squalls in parts of central and northern New England…dropping 1-3” of snow on some of the higher elevations of the Greens and Whites.

Oddly enough, our official high temperature on Friday will go into the books near 50 degrees!  This high will occur shortly after midnight, just as the front is about to pass through…during the day on Friday temperatures will be in freefall.

2017 boston first 32 Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

FRIGID FRIDAY

The cold air pours in during the day on Friday.  Temperatures will drop through the 40s in the early morning, through the 30s in the afternoon and into the 20s at night.  Wind chill values Friday afternoon will be in the teens and 20s.  Overnight, wind chills will drop into the single digits in many locations.

2017 record low max boston worcester Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

RECORD SETTING SATURDAY?

The cold will bottom out Saturday morning.  Got an early morning soccer game?  It doesn’t get much colder than this for mid-November.  In fact, low temperatures will drop to near record levels early on Saturday.  Current records of 24 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester will be challenged!

2017 wind chill forecast Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

WIND CHILL FACTOR

Add in a little wind and “feels like” temperatures early Saturday will hover between 5-15 degrees!  Temperatures recover a bit by Saturday afternoon but we may still make a run at one more record…The coldest maximum temperature for November 11th is 38 degrees, set back in 1987.  Boston’s high temperature this Saturday will be pretty close to that number.

2017 cold low temps Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

Where do we go from there?  Well there’s only one way to go…up!  Sunday morning will be cold, but likely nothing record setting (20s and low 30s).  By Sunday afternoon temperatures will be downright balmy in the mid 40s.

The next weather event to watch is a potential coastal storm early next week.  Details still need to be worked out, but there is potential for a couple days of rain and wind.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch