Arctic Blast Could Bring Record Cold This Weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON (CBS) – Well, so much for fall…did it ever really happen? New England is known for its sudden weather changes, literally shifting from one season to the next in mere hours. But straight from summer to winter? That’s a new one!

Just last Friday it was 75 degrees in Boston, that after the second warmest October on record and THE warmest September-October for all of New England…fall, what fall?

And now it seems we are headed straight for winter. No easing into the cold, no slow decline in temperatures, but instead, a blast of cold straight from the Arctic which is LOADED with frigid air right now.

So just how cold is it going to get?

FREEZE WARNING WEDNESDAY

It has been 228 days since Boston has been below freezing (March 26th)…it may happen tonight, but certainly will happen by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for Suffolk county and southern Bristol and Plymouth counties tonight. This includes cities like; Boston, Fall River and New Bedford. Outside of the cities, temperatures will easily drop into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

SNOW SQUALLS THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

Our most severe shot of cold is ushered in late Thursday night behind an Arctic cold front. This will likely spark a few rain showers in southern New England overnight and some heavy snow squalls in parts of central and northern New England…dropping 1-3” of snow on some of the higher elevations of the Greens and Whites.

Oddly enough, our official high temperature on Friday will go into the books near 50 degrees! This high will occur shortly after midnight, just as the front is about to pass through…during the day on Friday temperatures will be in freefall.

FRIGID FRIDAY

The cold air pours in during the day on Friday. Temperatures will drop through the 40s in the early morning, through the 30s in the afternoon and into the 20s at night. Wind chill values Friday afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. Overnight, wind chills will drop into the single digits in many locations.

RECORD SETTING SATURDAY?

The cold will bottom out Saturday morning. Got an early morning soccer game? It doesn’t get much colder than this for mid-November. In fact, low temperatures will drop to near record levels early on Saturday. Current records of 24 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester will be challenged!

WIND CHILL FACTOR

Add in a little wind and “feels like” temperatures early Saturday will hover between 5-15 degrees! Temperatures recover a bit by Saturday afternoon but we may still make a run at one more record…The coldest maximum temperature for November 11th is 38 degrees, set back in 1987. Boston’s high temperature this Saturday will be pretty close to that number.

Where do we go from there? Well there’s only one way to go…up! Sunday morning will be cold, but likely nothing record setting (20s and low 30s). By Sunday afternoon temperatures will be downright balmy in the mid 40s.

The next weather event to watch is a potential coastal storm early next week. Details still need to be worked out, but there is potential for a couple days of rain and wind.