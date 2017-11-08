Al Horford Placed In NBA’s Concussion Protocol, Will Miss Wednesday Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without Al Horford on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

The C’s big man has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Horford was struck in the head in the second quarter of Boston’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, but did not experience any concussion symptoms until Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear how long Horford will be sidelined, but he missed nine games at the beginning of last season after suffering a concussion in practice.

Horford has been incredible for the 9-2 Celtics, averaging 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He’s having one of the best shooting seasons of his career, hitting 53 percent of his shots from the floor and 47 percent of his attempts from three-point range. His impact goes well beyond what you see on the stat sheet, as Horford’s spacing and screens have been a big part of Kyrie Irving’s early season success in his first year with the Celtics.

Horford, 31, showed no signs of a potential concussion on Monday night, finishing Boston’s 110-107 win with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.