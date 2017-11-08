2 Missing Girls From Plymouth Found Safe In Maine

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Officials said two missing nine-year-old girls from Plymouth have been found safe in Maine.

The mother of the girls and the mother’s boyfriend have been taken into custody in Lewiston, Maine. No one has been charged yet, police said.

After searching area & reviewing video, police were able to identify a suspect believed to have taken girls. Mom (no custody) & her bf arrested in Lewiston Maine. Appears girls forcibly taken by her bf. Girls were not harmed. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/J9Vx2Epbak — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) November 9, 2017

Jet’aime and Dasia Valentine were last seen around 4 p.m. when they were dropped off at their bus stop on Pilgrim Hill Road. They were not met by a parent.

Police said the pair could have walked toward their home at M12 Algonquin Terrace, according to Plymouth Police.

The girls are fourth-graders at West Elementary School in Plymouth.

No word yet on how the girls got to Maine.

Anyone who has seen the girls or has any information about their whereabouts should call Plymouth Police at 508-746-1212.