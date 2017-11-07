Student Athletes Warned About Convicted Stalker ‘Computer Genius’

WINDHAM, New Hampshire (CBS) — Windham, New Hampshire Police and the MIAA are warning high school athletes that a convicted stalker may be trying to lure younger athletes and get photos of them.

Officials said Robert Slye, 36, has been reaching out to members of the Windham wrestling team on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Slye sometimes used the name, Nicole Grace Smith, and said he was a 21-year-old girl from Manchester, New Hampshire.

In the past, Slye convinced teens to send him pictures and tried to “lure one of the wrestlers to meet him at the Topsfield Fair,” police said.

A statement from the MIAA read, in part: “In an effort to ensure the safety of our students, we wanted to pass along some critical information regarding a person trying to contact local athletes on Facebook and attempting to engage with them at high school sporting events.”

“Please be proactive as Mr. Slye is described as a computer genius and while today he lurks under ‘Nicole Grace Smith’, tomorrow it could be another alias,” the statement continued.

Police said detectives spoke to Slye on October 23 and he admitted to using the alias to obtain pictures and to contacting wrestlers at Windham High School.

Slye has a stalking history dating back to at least 2000.