WATCH: Gordon Hayward Hits Half-Court Shot From A Chair

BOSTON (CBS) — Unfortunately, the only shots we’re going to see Gordon Hayward hit this season will likely be from a chair.

But at least the injured Celtics star is keeping his fans entertained during his rehab, posting videos of himself casually draining half court-shots while sitting.

Celtics president Danny Ainge posted a photo of Hayward putting up shots in a chair on Sunday, but Hayward decided to one-up his boss on Tuesday. Fans were left wondering if Hayward was actually hitting any of his shots after Ainge’s post, but Hayward provided some video evidence that he can indeed drain some shots from a chair — and from way the heck out there:

Gotta have some fun within the grind! Can you make a half court shot in a chair? (Harder then it looks) #improveeveryday A post shared by @gdhayward on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:25am PST

There’s a joke to be made about Hayward’s last-second attempt against Duke in the 2010 NCAA Championship game, but we’ll let him enjoy this moment.