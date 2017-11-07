Uber Denied Ride Over Service Dog, Blind Couple Says

CHINATOWN (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating after a blind woman said she was denied a ride because of her service dog–and her blind boyfriend said the driver dragged him down the street.

Richard Welch said he was trying to unlock the door to the backseat of an Uber for his legally blind girlfriend, Milisa Garside, when the driver saw her service dog.

“He rolls down his window and he says, ‘No dogs,'” Garside said. “He rolled up the window, caught his hand in the door, and pulled away.”

Welch said he was dragged about 15 feet on busy Washington Street in Chinatown. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

“I knew I was gonna go down,” Welch said. “I’ve got five stitches in my pinky, some road rash on my elbow.”

Garside called for the Uber ride as part of the MBTA’s RIDE paratransit pilot program.

Federal, DOT, and ADA regulations prohibit all transit providers–even private contractors–from denying service dogs.

Uber said they have removed the driver’s access to the app.

“We are sorry to hear about this disturbing report and we are reaching out to check on the rider’s well-being,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “Drivers are expected to accommodate riders with service animals and comply with all accessibility laws.”

The company said that all riders agree to transport service animals as part of their technology services agreement with the company, and that they prohibit any type of discrimination against riders with disabilities.

Uber said drivers also receive quarterly reminders about their obligation to accommodate riders with service dogs.

Unfortunately, Garside says this isn’t the first time she’s been denied a ride because of her service dog.

“It’s a huge issue,” she said. “A lot of my trips end up in denials … this is a huge problem.”