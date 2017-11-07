Tom Brady: It’s Still Possible To Play For Another Team At Some Point

BOSTON (CBS) — The idea of Tom Brady ever playing for a team other than the Patriots is unthinkable at this point, especially now that Bill Belichick appears committed to the 40-year-old quarterback for at least the next 2-3 years. But even Brady acknowledges that it’s still a possibility.

Speaking to Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports on Monday, Brady was asked about the recent report that 49ers GM John Lynch asked Belichick about Brady’s availability in the offseason (there was no chance of a trade). But Brady has seen enough surprising trades in his time as a Patriot that he admits even he could be moved at any time.

“There’s no guarantee in the NFL. I think that’s just what I’ve seen over a long period of time,” Brady said. “I certainly hope I play for the Patriots. I hope they want me that long. But you know, some incredible players have moved teams. I don’t want to sound like it’s impossible for me to go somewhere else. That’s just not the truth. Any player could go anywhere during a particular year. That’s just how I feel.”

Brady is talking specifically about being traded, but he tacitly admitted that the Patriots may no longer “want” him at some point before he decides he’s done playing. It was a subtle indication that he won’t rule out signing with another team down the road. Imagine a 45-year-old Brady suiting up in anything other than the Flying Elvis.

But, as you would expect the quarterback to say, he’d still rather be in New England than anywhere else.

“Obviously, I love this team,” said Brady. “I love the organization. I love everything about Boston. And hopefully I can keep doing it at a really high level.”

Brady may be locked in as a Patriot for the foreseeable future, but the prospect of him playing elsewhere should still be on the table.