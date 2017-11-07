Phantom Gourmet: Sugar Factory At Foxwoods

Food simply does not get more fun than this, and you’ve never had drinks like these. The Sugar Factory is more than a restaurant. It is an eye-popping, mind blowing, belly busting, ooey gooey, chocolate covered, whip cream smothered, one of a kind experience.

Located inside Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Sugar Factory takes everything to the next level. The dining room is huge and loud, with about 250 seats. There is a big bar mixing up even bigger cocktails, plus a candy store and cafe with pastries and gelato.

“This place is high energy, always over the top,” said Foxwoods VP of Food & Beverage, Christina Clifton. “We do celebrations better than anybody. We have great food, and extremely great drinks.”

The menu here is massive – 42 double-sided pages of food, drinks and desserts. Since this is the Sugar Factory, you should start your meal with something sweet.

The Milkshakes are downright ridiculous, like the Caramel Sugar Daddy Cheesecake Shake featuring vanilla ice cream blended with cheesecake and caramel, then topped with whipped cream, a whole slice of cheesecake, a Sugar Daddy, and a Rainbow Lollipop. It is all served in a chocolate covered, graham cracker dusted mug.

“You get good stuff on the outside of the glass and also on the inside, plus on top,” Christina said. “You can eat the chocolate on the outside by just taking a spoon and scraping it up the side.”

Other insane milkshakes include the Twinkie Dinkie, topped with Marshmallow Fluff, Rainbow Rock Candy, and a whole Twinkie, in a white chocolate dipped mug garnished with gumballs; or the Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake, topped with a strip of bacon and a mini cheeseburger, in a glass covered with pretzels and M & Ms. It’s like an entire meal in a mug.

“They usually take the burger off and save it for later,” Christina explained. “Usually people start eating from the outside first, and then sipping on the milkshake, and then they take a bite of the burger.”

There are plenty more eye-popping eats at the Sugar Factory, like the Rainbow Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich.

“It’s a doughnut made with dough that’s been infused with colors of the rainbow, so it’s beautiful. When you cut into it, it’s all kinds of colors swirled through the doughnut. We take that in half; we put ice cream in between the two pieces of doughnut; top that with great raspberry and strawberry sauce and whipped cream. Delicious.”

Out of all the over the top items here, there is no bigger showstopper than The World Famous Sugar Factory King Kong Sundae.

“It’s 24 scoops of ice cream garnished with several different sauces, chocolate chip cookies, pieces of ice cream cone, Reese’s Pieces, white chocolate and strawberry shavings, and we top that off with candy necklaces and lollipops and sparklers,” Christina listed.

When this super-sized sundae makes its way through the dining room, customers cannot believe their eyes.

“It’s a big production and people love it. When the lights go down, everyone’s looking around, ‘Who’s got it? Who’s got the King Kong Sundae?’”

There is plenty of savory stuff to eat too, and it is also over the top. There are cute, colorful Rainbow Sliders, and kids of all ages get a little nuts when they get a load of the Big Cheesy Burger. It’s a grass fed Angus patty, absolutely smothered with creamy Mac and Cheese.

To drink, how about a smoking 60-ounce Goblet filled with fruit, candy, and all kinds of alcohol.

“We put down our goblet, full of ice. We pour and then the magic happens. Smoke comes out of them and they just, they create such a great effect,” Christina described. “It’s the most Instagrammed items in pretty much the world.”

There is the Ocean Blue garnished with Gummi Sharks, the Passion Punch with blood oranges, and the tropical Lollipop Passion with melon, pineapple, coconut rum, a candy necklace and a pair of Unicorn pops.

“It’s the number one selling goblet in every Sugar Factory. I think it’s the tropicalness of it.”

Not only do customers take home something sweet to eat, they also leave with plenty of sweet memories after a meal at the Sugar Factory.

“I mean we have such great food and great drinks. The guests are just thrilled when they get our goblets, or our insane milkshake, or King Kong Sundae. People just have an incredible time here,” Christina said.

You can find the Sugar Factory at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and online at sugarfactory.com.

