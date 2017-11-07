Proposed Tree-Like Cell Tower Causes Controversy

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — The town of North Andover is buzzing over the proposal for a new cellphone tower.
Renderings show the 130-foot tower rising from Foster Farm. The developer has proposed making the tower look like a tree to blend in with its surroundings.
Some neighbors opposed to the tower say it will destroy the historic feel of the area and bring down property values.
Others, however, say cell coverage is spotty and could use a boost.
The issue will be debated Tuesday night at the town’s planning meeting.