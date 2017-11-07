NightSide – Where in the World has Geography Class Gone?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – In recent years, subjects like geography and civics have had to take a back seat to math, science, and English due to the increase in standardized testing. But not everyone agrees that this is the right approach. Bridgewater State University Geography Professors James Hayes-Bohanan and Vernon Domingo sit down with Dan to talk about the current state of geography in our schools, and why it is so crucial that we include it in the curriculum. What do you think? Should there be more of an emphasis on geography in our schools?

