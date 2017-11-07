NightSide – Tragedy in Texas

BOSTON (CBS) – Just over a month after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the country has been rocked by another horrific attack. On Sunday, a shooter entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire. He killed twenty-six and wounded twenty more during the rampage. As we all try to wrap our minds around yet another senseless mass murder, how can we stop this type of violence from happening again? Have we become numb to this type of tragedy? Will we ever see concrete steps taken to make the country safer?