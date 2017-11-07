NightSide – Should We Tear Down a 90-Year-Old Monument?

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – A court ruling has declared that a monument dedicated to soldiers that died in World War I is unconstitutional, based on the fact that it is in the shape of a Christian cross. But should the monument, which has stood at an intersection in Maryland for more than ninety years, be torn down over concerns about the separation of church and state? Ken Klukowski, Senior Counsel and Director of Strategic Affairs for First Liberty Institute, joins NightSide to talk about why he thinks the court’s decision is way out of bounds.

