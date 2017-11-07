LeBron Posts ‘Arthur’ Clenched Fist Meme After Irving, Celtics Win

BOSTON (CBS) — LeBron James let his Instagram followers know on Monday night that he’s angry about … something.

The Cavs superstar posted a cryptic photo of the clenched fist of famous children’s animated character Arthur, which has become a popular meme in recent years for expressing your rage or frustration. He shared the clenched fist simply with the caption, “Mood”.

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

LeBron’s posts always raise eyebrows, but this one was particularly curious as it came soon after the Celtics sealed their 110-107 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. He also apparently liked a post from “House of Highlights” on Instagram showing a clip from Kyrie Irving’s 35-point performance in the Celtics’ win, their ninth straight.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have struggled mightily since winning the season opener over the C’s, sitting at 4-6 on the season. LeBron is having his typical season, averaging 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, but his team is last in the NBA in defensive efficiency (111.7) while the Celtics are first with 95.9.

It’s unclear exactly what LeBron is so upset about, but it almost certainly has something to do with Irving’s success in Boston. However, he may have himself to blame for his ex-teammate’s desire to leave Cleveland in the first place.